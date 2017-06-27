Allco, you're no Walmart

What was Allco Renewable Energy thinking when it offered Bennington $200,000 to accept its latest plans for a solar facility off Route 7, near the Apple Hill neighborhood? Don't these big New York developers know this community can't be bought? Maybe Allco got itself confused with the developer of the Walmart on Northside Drive four years ago when the The Vermont Natural Resources Council and a local opposition group accepted a $200,000 agreement in exchange for allowing the store to double in size. The Walmart agreement followed eight years of legal wrangling, much of it driven by VNCR and the Citizens for a Greater Bennington.

