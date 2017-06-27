Allco, you're no Walmart

Allco, you're no Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

What was Allco Renewable Energy thinking when it offered Bennington $200,000 to accept its latest plans for a solar facility off Route 7, near the Apple Hill neighborhood? Don't these big New York developers know this community can't be bought? Maybe Allco got itself confused with the developer of the Walmart on Northside Drive four years ago when the The Vermont Natural Resources Council and a local opposition group accepted a $200,000 agreement in exchange for allowing the store to double in size. The Walmart agreement followed eight years of legal wrangling, much of it driven by VNCR and the Citizens for a Greater Bennington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
chris harrington and the country drifters??!!?? (Sep '11) Tue Yut 22
Pills and Other Research Chems Jun 18 painmeds 1
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
led cup lights Jun 1 High Sherrif Markey 2
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... May '17 Dr Pendyke 4
News Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16) May '17 Dr Pendyke 7
News Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08) May '17 Dr Kaputnick 22
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC