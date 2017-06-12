Act 46 experts to speak Tuesday

Two Act 46 notables are scheduled to speak at next week's Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Act 46 Study Committee meeting, which Superintendent Jim Culkeen called, "a crucial meeting." Donna Russo-Savage and Dan French, are scheduled to be in Bennington Tuesday for the meeting of the study committee, which will take place at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Southwest Vermont Career Development Center.

