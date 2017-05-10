Wastewater fine added insult to injury
It was announced Monday that the state has fined the town of Bennington $15,000 for failing to keep its wastewater treatment facility properly maintained. Given that the town already intends to seek a bond for about $10 million to pay for repairs, the fine is a small insult atop a larger injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Dr pendyke
|4
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|Wed
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 1
|Duh
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC