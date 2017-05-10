Trees planted by Robert Frost felled by wind
Fans familiar with the work of Robert Frost understand the edifying role that nature, and trees in particular, played in the poets work. Tragically, two trees tended by Frost himself were toppled in Shaftsbury this weekend in the midst of persistent high winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
