Tree Giveaway Aimed at Cutting Energy Costs
Free trees are available to residents in at least two Vermont communities to help cool homes in the summer to save on energy costs. The program is focused on urban sections of Newport, Bennington, North Bennington and South Shaftsbury that have a lot of exposed asphalt and rooftops but limited tree cover.
