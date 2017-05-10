Third grader wins essay contest
Third grader Madison Waters poses with her trophy and Bartlebee, the plush toy she wrote about buying in her essay. Essay contest winner Madison Waters gives a high five to Mark Grossarth, assistant vice president of marketing at Heritage Family Credit Union.
