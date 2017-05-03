Supreme Court affirms sex assault sentence
A former Bennington man serving a 10-year-to-life sentence on sexual assault, aggravated domestic assault and voyeurism charges has lost his appeal of the conviction and the terms of sentencing. A panel of the Vermont Supreme Court affirmed this month that Roberto Miranda, 34, who pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2016, understood the sentencing parameters when he changed his plea to guilty, and that Superior Court Judge David Howard did not exceed the court's discretion in imposing a 10-year minimum sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 1
|Duh
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|Apr 22
|Elmer
|20
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr '17
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC