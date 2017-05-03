Supreme Court affirms sex assault sentence

A former Bennington man serving a 10-year-to-life sentence on sexual assault, aggravated domestic assault and voyeurism charges has lost his appeal of the conviction and the terms of sentencing. A panel of the Vermont Supreme Court affirmed this month that Roberto Miranda, 34, who pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2016, understood the sentencing parameters when he changed his plea to guilty, and that Superior Court Judge David Howard did not exceed the court's discretion in imposing a 10-year minimum sentence.

