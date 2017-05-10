Students named Hildene Essay Contest ...

Students named Hildene Essay Contest winners

Thirteen eighth graders from around the state will be honored at Hildene in May for their essays on climate change, including three from Bennington County. The winners were chosen from 153 entries from Vermont eighth graders in 28 schools from as far south as Bennington and as far north as Grand Isle, said the organization is a press release.

