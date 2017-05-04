Strong winds knock down trees, power ...

Strong winds knock down trees, power lines

BENNINGTON BANNER North Bennington Fire Department responds to River Road in North Bennington after a tree fell and blocked roads and took down wires. BENNINGTON - A storm with wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour brought down trees and power lines across the region on Friday afternoon, triggering power outages affecting hundreds of homes and businesses and leaving a trail of debris in its wake.

