Strong winds knock down trees, power lines
BENNINGTON BANNER North Bennington Fire Department responds to River Road in North Bennington after a tree fell and blocked roads and took down wires. BENNINGTON - A storm with wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour brought down trees and power lines across the region on Friday afternoon, triggering power outages affecting hundreds of homes and businesses and leaving a trail of debris in its wake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|Salons
|21
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 1
|Duh
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr '17
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC