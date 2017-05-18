School trains the next generation of young entrepreneurs
Music teacher Mary Chambers helps a student figure out how much money she'll need to purchase a pompom pen. Younger students line up to check out the products of the fourth and fifth grade students at Bennington Elementary's first Student Business Fair Students counted the money they'd earned and compared it to their costs to determine how much money they had made from the fair.
