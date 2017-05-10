Real Estate group cleans riverwalk
Community efforts to clean up our roads, trails, and walking paths didn't end with Green Up Day this past weekend. On Friday, the entire staff of Bennington's Brenda Jones Real Estate group took to the downtown river walk to clean up litter, brush, and debris.
