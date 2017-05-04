Putnam Block developers present plan details

More than 175 people crammed Oldcastle Theatre and its lobby Thursday afternoon to hear a detailed presentation from a consortium of investors on their proposed $50 million Putnam Block redevelopment plan. But before that occurred, Bennington Select Board Chairman Tom Jacobs praised the institutions and individuals who are spearheading a 205,000-square-foot redevelopment project over four downtown acres.

