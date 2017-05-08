Poet Laureate to Speak at Bennington College today

The 19th Poet Laureate of the United States will be speaking at Bennington College on Wednesday, May 10. Natasha Trethewey is the author of four books of poetry and one non-fiction memoir, and served two terms as the U.S. Poet Laureate from 2012 to 2014, alongside one term as Mississippi's Poet Laureate. The author was also named Georgia's "Woman of the Year" in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.