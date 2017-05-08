Poet Laureate to Speak at Bennington College today
The 19th Poet Laureate of the United States will be speaking at Bennington College on Wednesday, May 10. Natasha Trethewey is the author of four books of poetry and one non-fiction memoir, and served two terms as the U.S. Poet Laureate from 2012 to 2014, alongside one term as Mississippi's Poet Laureate. The author was also named Georgia's "Woman of the Year" in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tomato plants
|May 7
|Tomato lover
|1
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 5
|Salons
|21
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 1
|Duh
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC