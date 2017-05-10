Pair arrested as fugitives for Hoosick, N.Y. burglary
A man and woman wanted by New York authorities in connection with a Rensselaer County burglary were arrested by Bennington police this week. Samantha J. Gates, 34, and Dakota Wilcox, 24, are accused of stealing several firearms from a Hoosick, N.Y. residence last spring, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Sat
|Otto
|5
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Sat
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 10
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May 10
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC