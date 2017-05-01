'Not in my lifetime': Pownal rep comb...

'Not in my lifetime': Pownal rep combative prior to Act 46 talks

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Members of the Pownal School Board have taken a combative tone on Act 46 prior to the first meeting of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's new study committee. At last week's regular meeting, board chairwoman Cindy Brownell asked the other members of the board to pass their opinions along to Jon Peaslee, who will be representing the board on the committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Mon Duh 4
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr 30 Sherrif fife 4
News Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08) Apr 22 Elmer 20
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Apr 20 DEPUTY DOG 342
News Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10) Apr 14 Hundreds of mill ... 25
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... Apr 9 Enforcer 3
News Discovery conference delayed in murder case Apr 2 Judge Roy Bean 1
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC