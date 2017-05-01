'Not in my lifetime': Pownal rep combative prior to Act 46 talks
Members of the Pownal School Board have taken a combative tone on Act 46 prior to the first meeting of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's new study committee. At last week's regular meeting, board chairwoman Cindy Brownell asked the other members of the board to pass their opinions along to Jon Peaslee, who will be representing the board on the committee.
