New charge for man accused of sending lewd photo to teen

Monday

A 22-year-old man who was accused last fall of sending lewd photos to an underage girl is facing a new charge. George Foucher II allegedly sent sexually explicit photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl, according to court documents.

