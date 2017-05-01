NERC secures contract with Bennington County, Vermont
The Brattleboro, Vermont-based Northeast Recycling Council has announced it has been awarded a contract by Bennington County Regional Commission to provide training, technical assistance and outreach for its communities. The project, conducted on behalf of Vermont-based BCRC for the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance , will focus on raising awareness of the recycling, food waste diversion and toxics requirements under Vermont's Universal Recycling Law .
