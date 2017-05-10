Musical comedy closing Dorset Players...

Musical comedy closing Dorset Players season

The Dorset Players will present "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," premiering at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Dorset Playhouse, as the final production of their 89th season. The show, presented by Mettowee Mill Nursery, is the second-longest running off-Broadway musical with 5003 performances.

