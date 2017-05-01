Morgan Spring Community Garden to close
Garden Director Christine West has announced that the Morgan Spring Community Garden is closing. West has taken steps to legally close the garden, and will be transferring the remaining funds to another gardening group in town.
Read more at The Bennington Banner.
