Man held after assault

Thursday May 11 Read more: The Bennington Banner

A Manchester Center man was ordered held without bail this week after police said he assaulted a woman on Tuesday. John Payne Clift, 69, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Wednesday to single felony counts of aggravated first degree domestic assault and second degree unlawful restraint, and single misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and attempting to violate conditions of release.

