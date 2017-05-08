Man, dog die in truck fire at Lake Paran

Man, dog die in truck fire at Lake Paran

A man and a dog perished in a pickup truck fire Sunday night at Lake Paran. Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said Monday that the North Bennington Fire Department was summoned to the fishing access at the lake at 7:25 p.m. to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

