Man cited after Route 7 crash

A 21-year-old man was cited by Vermont State Police after a crash on Route 7 Thursday night. Troopers were dispatched to an overturned vehicle on Route 7 at about 11:18 p.m. While en route, it was reported that the driver "was becoming aggressive with fire and EMS personnel," according to a news release by Trooper Raymond Witkowski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.