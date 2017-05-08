Letter: An open letter to the Vermont Public Service Board
Editor of the Reformer: In 1995 my husband and I moved to Dummerston, pregnant with our first child, dreaming of the good life. We had bought a parcel of land which was too expensive for our modest budget, but was perfect for the solar and wind powered home we planned on building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tomato plants
|May 7
|Tomato lover
|1
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 5
|Salons
|21
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 1
|Duh
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC