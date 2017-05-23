Judge allows some aspects of discrimination suit, dismisses other compliants

A federal judge has dismissed some aspects of a lawsuit filed by an African American man arrested after a traffic stop in Bennington in 2013 while allowing other allegations to move forward. Judge Geoffrey Crawford ruled May 16 on motions to dismiss from the defendants - the town of Bennington, the police department, Police Chief Paul Doucette and two officers involved in the arrest that led to Shamel Alexander's conviction for heroin trafficking.

