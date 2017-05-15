Gov. Scott: Do the right thing

It took long enough, but on Wednesday the Legislature voted to approve a bill that would legalize marijuana use for adults, allow them to grow a few plants in their own houses, and create a commission to study a regulated, taxable market. The House had narrowly passed a bill this year that decriminalized small amounts of marijuana for those 21 and over and lets them grow a few plants in their homes.

