Free day of dental care for Veterans

Thursday May 18 Read more: The Bennington Banner

The husband and wife duo behind the Bennington Dental Center have found their own unique way to thank our community veterans by providing an annual day of free dental care as a gesture of appreciation. "We're trying to make it more of an appreciation for our veterans, and a celebration of their service," said Dr. Tyler Carmack, who operates the Bennington Dental Center at 219 River Street in Bennington and the Shaftsbury Dental Center at 677 Route 7A in Shaftsbury with his wife Dr. Betsy Carmack.

