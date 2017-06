Finney is 2017's Ordinary Hero

The Shaftsbury Historical Society honored Timothy Finney as it's 2017 Ordinary Hero. Finney, who has lived in Vermont for 63 years and Shaftsbury for 25 years, was a member of the Bromley Ski Patrol for 50 years and a member of the Bennington Rescue Squad for 45 years, responding to over 4,000 calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.