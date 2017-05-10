Fifth annual Youth Appreciation Day M...

Fifth annual Youth Appreciation Day May 20

Next Saturday will mark the fifth annual Youth Appreciation Day in Bennington, and organizers hope that this year will be the best yet. The event is hosted in collaboration between the Alliance for Community Transformations, AmeriCorp VISTAs, United Way of Bennington, and the Town of Bennington.

