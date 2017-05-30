Donald Campbell named Act 46 chairman
Bennington Select Board member Donald Campbell has been elected as the chairman of the newly formed Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union formal Act 46 Study Committee. Campbell is a community member representing Bennington on the committee.
