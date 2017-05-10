Dancing deputy spreads smiles

Deputy Dwight Franklin was dancing while directing traffic in Bennington. A worker at Billy T's Northside Dairy Bar liked his moves and decided the deputy needed a dancing partner, so she served Deputy Dwight some ice cream with a side of fancy footwork.

