Dancing deputy spreads smiles
Deputy Dwight Franklin was dancing while directing traffic in Bennington. A worker at Billy T's Northside Dairy Bar liked his moves and decided the deputy needed a dancing partner, so she served Deputy Dwight some ice cream with a side of fancy footwork.
