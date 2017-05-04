Court upholds Monument View permits
The Vermont Environmental Court has upheld two permits for the Monument View Apartments, meaning the housing project proposed for Eden Way could move forward as planned. Shires Housing wants to build the 24-unit project and has received amended permits from the town and the state.
