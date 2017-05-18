Court reverses man's conviction in deer poaching case
The Vermont Supreme Court has reversed a Bennington man's conviction for giving false information to police in connection with a deer poaching case. The man had argued that evidence presented to a jury wasn't enough to support that he knowingly made false statements to police to deflect an investigation away from himself.
