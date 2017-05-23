CCV Bennington graduates begin new jo...

CCV Bennington graduates begin new journeys

About 30 graduates of the Community College of Vermont's Bennington center's associate's degree program were honored on Friday night at a small celebration with family and friends. The commencement celebration took place at CCV Bennington just over two weeks before the college's actual commencement ceremony, which will be held on Saturday June 3 at Norwich University in Northfield.

