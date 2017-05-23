CCV Bennington graduates begin new journeys
About 30 graduates of the Community College of Vermont's Bennington center's associate's degree program were honored on Friday night at a small celebration with family and friends. The commencement celebration took place at CCV Bennington just over two weeks before the college's actual commencement ceremony, which will be held on Saturday June 3 at Norwich University in Northfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 10
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May 10
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC