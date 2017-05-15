CAT-TV's "Bennington Made" wins two telly awards
For a show highlighting great Bennington products, "Bennington Made," has become one in its own right, recently winning two Telly Awards. The Catamount Access Television program, developed by the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce, is a behind-the-scenes series which draws inspiration from shows like "How It's Made," and "Made in America," to spotlight unique Bennington businesses.
Read more at The Bennington Banner.
