Bennington to hire consultant to apply for a TIF district
The Bennington Select Board wants to move quickly if a cap on new Tax Increment Financing districts is lifted at the state level. The board on Monday approved hiring consultants White & Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors Inc., of Burlington, to help the town create a TIF proposal and shepherd it through the lengthy and complex process of applying to the Vermont Economic Progress Council.
