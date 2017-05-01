Bennington man honored at Celtics game
Commander Peter Niles is from Vermont and currently serves in the U.S. Coast Guard. Officials say he has kept more than two billion illegal drugs off the streets throughout his career patrolling coastal waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|11 hr
|Duh
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Sun
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|Apr 22
|Elmer
|20
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr 2
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC