Bennington fined $15,000 for failure to maintain wastewater plant
The state has fined the Town of Bennington $15,000 for failing to maintain its wastewater treatment plant. The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday that the "facility's disrepair caused foul odors and several releases of partially-treated wastewater into the Walloomsac River."
