Bennington area gets free trees

Homeowners from certain parts of Bennington, North Bennington, and Shaftsbury will be eligible to receive free trees as part of an initiative designed to cool homes and reduce energy costs. Energy Saving Trees is a program coordinated by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership between the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation; University of Vermont Extension; and the Vermont Department of Health's Climate and Health Program.

