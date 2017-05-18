BCRC marks 50th year of regional plan...

BCRC marks 50th year of regional planning

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Bennington County Regional Commission marked its 50th anniversary on Thursday evening, with more than 70 local officials and BCRC staff members in attendance at the Publyk House Restaurant. In his remarks, Executive Director Jim Sullivan traced the history of the regional planning organization, which formed in 1967, and noted a few 50-year predictions about the county that were made at that time, while offering a few of his own of his own for 2067.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... May 13 Otto 5
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... May 13 Dr Pendyke 4
News Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16) May 13 Dr Pendyke 7
News Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08) May 10 Dr Kaputnick 22
Tomato plants May 10 Brooklyn Bernie 2
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr 30 Sherrif fife 4
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Apr 20 DEPUTY DOG 342
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC