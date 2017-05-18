BCRC marks 50th year of regional planning
The Bennington County Regional Commission marked its 50th anniversary on Thursday evening, with more than 70 local officials and BCRC staff members in attendance at the Publyk House Restaurant. In his remarks, Executive Director Jim Sullivan traced the history of the regional planning organization, which formed in 1967, and noted a few 50-year predictions about the county that were made at that time, while offering a few of his own of his own for 2067.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 10
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May 10
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC