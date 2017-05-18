BCRC marks 50th year of regional planning

The Bennington County Regional Commission marked its 50th anniversary on Thursday evening, with more than 70 local officials and BCRC staff members in attendance at the Publyk House Restaurant. In his remarks, Executive Director Jim Sullivan traced the history of the regional planning organization, which formed in 1967, and noted a few 50-year predictions about the county that were made at that time, while offering a few of his own of his own for 2067.

