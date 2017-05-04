Act 46 committee to meet next week

The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's Act 46 Study Committee will meet for the first time next Tuesday. The SVSU has not yet confirmed the date, but Superintendent Jim Culkeen said at the Bennington School District board meeting on Wednesday that the intention was to have the meeting at 7 p.m. on May 9 in the Southwest Vermont Career Development Center conference room, the same place the Act 46 Exploratory Committee met until it disbanded in February.

