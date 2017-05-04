Act 46 committee to meet next week
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's Act 46 Study Committee will meet for the first time next Tuesday. The SVSU has not yet confirmed the date, but Superintendent Jim Culkeen said at the Bennington School District board meeting on Wednesday that the intention was to have the meeting at 7 p.m. on May 9 in the Southwest Vermont Career Development Center conference room, the same place the Act 46 Exploratory Committee met until it disbanded in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tomato plants
|Sun
|Tomato lover
|1
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 5
|Salons
|21
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 1
|Duh
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC