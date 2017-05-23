A giant leap backwards
The prison industry in Pennsylvania stands ready to receive a nice little boost at the expense of Vermont taxpayers, what with a new backwards out-of-state prison contact having been signed that guarantees a jail there will have at least 250 of our prisoners. If wasn't enough, there's also a brand new, backwards-thinking US Attorney General whose policies should keep American prisons filled to the brim for the foreseeable future.
