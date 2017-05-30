30th annual Walk for Life reaps record sum

Kevin O'Connor - Special to the ReformerStewart McDermet, left, a participant in Brattleboro's first AIDS Walk for Life in 1988, helps banner carriers David Carr and Shirley Squires lead the 30th annual march on Saturday. Stewart McDermet , a participant in Brattleboro's first AIDS Walk for Life in 1988, serves as a crossing guard during the 30th annual march on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.