BENNINGTON, Vt. - Oldcastle Theatre Company is holding local auditions for Equity and Non-Equity actors for its 2017 season in its home at 331 Main St. Auditions, by appointment, are scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 24. Actors are asked to bring a head shot and resume to auditions and prepare two contrasting monologues not to exceed three minutes.

