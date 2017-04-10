Woman pleads guilty to assisting with home invasion
Jessica A. Harrington, 34, of Bennington, pleaded guilty April 7 in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to a felony count of aiding in the assault and robbery with a deadly weapon. Harrington was given a four to 10 year suspended sentence, except 180 days, and placed on four years probation.
