VTrans seeks provider for bus link with Capital Region
State transportation officials are looking for a service provider to run a new bus that would link southwestern Vermont to rail service in New York's Capital Region. The new state-supported service would bring riders from Bennington and Manchester to the Amtrak rail station in Rensselaer, N.Y. Vermont Agency of Transportation issued a request for proposals on April 18 and bids are due on May 10. The service would be branded and operated as an Amtrak Thruway Service bus connection with inter-line ticketing, according to the bid specifications.
