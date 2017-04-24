VTrans seeks provider for bus link with Capital Region

State transportation officials are looking for a service provider to run a new bus that would link southwestern Vermont to rail service in New York's Capital Region. The new state-supported service would bring riders from Bennington and Manchester to the Amtrak rail station in Rensselaer, N.Y. Vermont Agency of Transportation issued a request for proposals on April 18 and bids are due on May 10. The service would be branded and operated as an Amtrak Thruway Service bus connection with inter-line ticketing, according to the bid specifications.

