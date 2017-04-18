Vermont to New York bus link moving forward
A bus-to-rail service from Vermont's Bennington-Manchester region to the Rensselaer, New York, Amtrak station is moving ahead. The Bennington Banner reports that riders will be picked up and dropped off at the Bennington station parking lot on Depot Street.
