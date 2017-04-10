Up to 10 years for man caught with 60...

Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of heroin

There are 1 comment on the The Bennington Banner story from Yesterday, titled Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of heroin.

A man accused of trafficking a "significant" amount of heroin into Vermont from Massachusetts last summer has been sentenced to up to 10 years in jail. Thomas J. Cross, 41, was arrested during a traffic stop in Searsburg in August 2016.

Otto

Albany, NY

#1 Yesterday
Did you ever notice how being a Cross and being stupid seem to go hand in hand ?

