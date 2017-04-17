Trustees approve Bennington College s...

Trustees approve Bennington College subdivision

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Village of North Bennington's Board of Trustees discussed a number of minor item's at this month's regular meeting on Tuesday, including the purchase of a water pump for a local park and the approval of a land subdivision at Bennington College. Jane Sobel of the The McWaters Park Permaculture Gardeners also came before the board to ask for assistance in purchasing a pump for the garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... 12 hr U R Brainless 3
News Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08) Sun vermontt1022 19
News Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10) Apr 14 Hundreds of mill ... 25
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... Apr 9 Enforcer 3
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Apr 5 DEPUTY DOG 339
News Discovery conference delayed in murder case Apr 2 Judge Roy Bean 1
News Man held after allegedly assaulting father Mar 22 DEPUTY DOG 2
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,367,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC