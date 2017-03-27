Thai representative on women's issues

Thai representative on women's issues

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Left to right, Yvonne Lodico, founder of the Grace Initiative, Fabian Garcia, and Chulamanee Chartsuwan, ambassador and deputy permanent representative of Thailand. Chartsuwan was at Bennington College Saturday to discuss women's equality and their role in the workplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Discovery conference delayed in murder case 2 hr Judge Roy Bean 1
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... Mar 29 Tired Taxpayer 1
News Man held after allegedly assaulting father Mar 22 DEPUTY DOG 2
News Police: Man masturbating on the side of road (May '16) Mar 20 Hundreds of mill ... 20
News Sen. Sanders meets with high school students in... Mar 19 Billary lost 1
News Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day Mar 17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 2
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC