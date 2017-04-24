SVMC to hold Spring Soiree Fundraiser
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will usher in springtime while also raising funds for the hospital's cardiology and orthopedic services on Saturday, at the first ever Spring Soiree. The event, taking place at The Clark in Williamstown, Mass., will offer fine food, wine, microbrews, and dancing alongside a $5,000 cash raffle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|Apr 22
|Elmer
|20
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Apr 20
|DEPUTY DOG
|342
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Apr 17
|U R Brainless
|3
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|Apr 14
|Hundreds of mill ...
|25
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|Apr 9
|Enforcer
|3
|Discovery conference delayed in murder case
|Apr 2
|Judge Roy Bean
|1
|Man held after allegedly assaulting father
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC